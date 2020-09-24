Alexa Bliss On How WWE Has Changed Since Ronda Rousey Left

Alexa Bliss discussed her “least cool” moment in WWE, how the company has changed since Ronda Rousey left the company and more in a new interview. Bliss spoke with Vicente Beltrán for a new interview promoting her new podcast “Uncool With Alexa Bliss”; you can check out some highlights below:

On when she felt ‘least cool’ in WWE: “I think my least cool moment in WWE was when I debuted in NXT. I was a very unrelatable character. It was basically just Tinkerbell in a wrestling ring, and I think that was definitely my least cool moment in WWE. Especially because I was — I debuted, I had two matches, and then I wasn’t really booked in about eight months. [laughs] Especially when you’re new, it’s hard to connect with the crowd, unless you have a really established character, which I didn’t. And it wasn’t relatable. And so I’d say the tutu glitter days of Alexa Bliss, for sure.”

On how WWE is different from Ronda Rousey’s time on the roster: “You know, I don’t think it’s changed that much. Our whole roster is dependent on more than just one person. And I think that there wouldn’t be an impact of Ronda Rousey if it wasn’t for the women opposite of her in the ring, helping her get there. You know, a lot of bodies laid down for her success. And it just goes to show that all of our women can be main eventers and all of our women can have that spotlight. Obviously, it was great having Ronda in WWE, but not much really — it’s a group effort, and a team effort.”