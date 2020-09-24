A scrapped name for a Retribution member

Sep 24, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. Mike Oxmaul says:
    September 24, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    Of course it was. “WrestleVotes” just looking for clicks

  2. Kyle Christie says:
    September 24, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    These names are so odd. I was surprised they didn’t just go for a complete ripoff of TNA’s Aces & Eights. I think a unified look would be good for them, if they are so intent on the masks then have them all wearing the same one but different colours.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Allie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal