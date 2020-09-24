9/24/20 WWE NXT UK Results

The opening credits roll. Sid Scala is backstage talking to all of the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament participants when Alexander Wolfe knocks Noam Dar’s phone out of his hand. Everyone begins arguing as Scala tries to calm them down.

—

1. WALTER defeated Saxon Huxley

Kay Lee Ray is shown getting ready for her title defense later tonight.

—

Jack Starz tells Huxley “Better luck next time” backstage. Huxley asks, “Next time?” and slaps a set of lockers.

The rules for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament are talked about again. Each match will take place under British Rounds Rules.

Sid Scala is in the ring with the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament participants, Alexander Wolfe, Joseph Conners, Flash Morgan Webster, Noam Dar, Dave Mastiff, A-Kid, and Trent Seven. Scala introduces the man who will draw for the tournament matches, Pete Dunne. Dunne says he had made it his mission to show the world what British wrestling is about, and now it is their turn. The matches are: Conners vs. Mastiff, the wild card entrant vs. Seven, Webster vs. A-Kid, and Wolfe vs. Dar. Dar tries to hit Wolfe with the bowl that their numbers were pulled from, but Dunne stops him and snaps his fingers. Dar leaves the ring as Scala announces that the tournament will officially begin next week.

Piper Niven is shown warming up for her match against Kay Lee Ray later tonight.

—

2. Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker) defeated The Hunt (Primate and Wild Boar)

-After the match, Eddie Dennis pulls Pretty Deadly to the side and talks to them. They seem receptive of what he is saying before he walks away.

—

The Hunt are shown backstage, angry about their lost. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews run into them, and they say something will click soon and to keep their chins up.

Scala and Dunne are backstage. Scala says Wolfe vs. Dar needs to happen soon, and Dunne says he will be the referee. The match will happen next week. Also announced for next week, a Triple Threat Qualifying Match will take place, and the winner will become the wild card in the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament.

—

3. NXT UK Women’s Championship Match

Kay Lee Ray (c) defeated Piper Niven

-After the match, Jinny is shown staring Ray down as Ray holds the title in the air.