Wrestling community remembers Road Warrior Animal

WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends and fans. https://t.co/hurorEDVff — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Road Warrior Animal, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/xAzwv8gngw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Animal – one half of the legendary Road Warriors tag team. We offer our sincere condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/1v4KsUzF0D — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 23, 2020

Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Joe Laurinaitis. Our friend had just recently celebrated his 60th birthday and, just yesterday, his wedding anniversary. The Road Warriors & Paul Ellering were inducted into the Hall of Heroes at our 2016 #Charlotte Fanfest! pic.twitter.com/BbXHPjlM6S — NWALegends.com (@NWALegends) September 23, 2020

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the family and friends of Road Warrior Animal. The Legion of Doom carved a revolutionary tag team legacy that will never be forgotten.#RIPAnimal #ohwhatarush pic.twitter.com/peHczkr3VC — OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) September 23, 2020

I feel so lucky to have gotten the chance to hear @RWAnimal’s great stories and to get to know a guy I idolized as a kid. He was strong, funny, brilliant, and a true brother. Thank you Animal! Sending all my love to his family and friends worldwide. — Matt Sydal (@findevan) September 23, 2020

MY ROAD WARRIOR ANIMAL BROTHER. YOU WERE MOST OVER TAG TEAM EVER. WE HAVE THE BEST TIME IN THE MINNESOTA FOREVER I LOVE YOU. RIP BUBBA pic.twitter.com/dLzAy2uRaa — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 23, 2020

I Am More Than Saddened To Hear Of The Loss Of My Good Friend And GREAT Opponent Joe Laurinaitis Of The Legendary Road Warriors. They Were Iconic! The Road Warriors And The Four Horsemen Drew More Money And Had More Fun And Entertained Fans Worldwide At The Highest Level. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eiZ2udqGNm — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 23, 2020

Heartbreaking and painful to get this call this morning. Just damn. https://t.co/KQVjxszOiM — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) September 23, 2020

I am heartbroken of the passing of @RWAnimal ! My condolences to his wife Kim and the entire family! pic.twitter.com/i9JF8jQzNt — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) September 23, 2020

Hawk and Animal are giving the Doomsday Device to the Angels now. RIP Brother. pic.twitter.com/qu1plbseCH — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) September 23, 2020

R.I.P , Joe Laurinaitis are Road Warrior Animal. pic.twitter.com/7jzUKilakT — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) September 23, 2020

I’m totally shocked to hear my friend and brother in Christ, Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. My thoughts and prayers as well as my heart, go out to the family. RIP my friend. 🙏 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) September 23, 2020

I’m thinking of Road Warrior Animal Joe Laurinaitis and his entire family right now- very sad to hear this news today. https://t.co/Gz7lzLBr2M — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) September 23, 2020