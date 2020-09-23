Viewership for AEW’s Late Night Dynamite

The special 1-hour #AEWDynamite episode that took place after TNT's NBA coverage on September 22 drew 585,000 viewers and drew a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demo (9th best on cable), a 0.19 rating in the 18-34 demo and a 0.20 rating in the 50+ demo.

