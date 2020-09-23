Viewership for AEW’s Late Night Dynamite
The special 1-hour #AEWDynamite episode that took place after TNT's NBA coverage on September 22 drew 585,000 viewers and drew a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demo (9th best on cable), a 0.19 rating in the 18-34 demo and a 0.20 rating in the 50+ demo.
— Carlos Toro (@CarlosToro360) September 23, 2020
The real notable number is its rating in the 18-49 demo. At a 0.26 rating, #AEWDynamite outdrew NXT's 18-49 ratings for September 16 (0.18), September 8 (0.22), August 26 (0.24), August 19 (0.24) & August 12 (0.16) and tied with September 1 (0.26) despite airing past midnight ET.
— Carlos Toro (@CarlosToro360) September 23, 2020