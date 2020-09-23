Road Warrior Animal passes away
Road Warrior Animal Family shared a tweet asking everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers on his passing. Cause of death has not been revealed.
At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush
— RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 23, 2020
Rest in Peace, a true loss.
That is really sad to hear. I was in St. Louis back when Animal’s son played for the Rams and saw Animal walking around the concourse. Wish I would have said hi. RIP Road Warrior
I just saw him announcing an indy show two weeks ago. Tragic loss.
Did not see that coming.
Damn. RIP Animal.
Man, of all the wrestlers I thought would be next, Animal was at the bottom of that list. Outside of Mick Foley, Owen Hart & Kane, Animal was the most straight laced guy I could think of in wrestling (jumping from bed to bed don’t count CM Punk). RIP Animal & Godspeed to your family.
RIP The Legion of Doom
What a rush it was!