Road Warrior Animal passes away

Sep 23, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Road Warrior Animal Family shared a tweet asking everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers on his passing. Cause of death has not been revealed.

7 Responses

  1. Bulldawg says:
    September 23, 2020 at 9:18 am

    Rest in Peace, a true loss.

  2. Tony Gunk says:
    September 23, 2020 at 9:28 am

    That is really sad to hear. I was in St. Louis back when Animal’s son played for the Rams and saw Animal walking around the concourse. Wish I would have said hi. RIP Road Warrior

  3. SCOTT PORTER says:
    September 23, 2020 at 9:42 am

    I just saw him announcing an indy show two weeks ago. Tragic loss.

  4. James says:
    September 23, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Did not see that coming.

  5. Pisto75666 says:
    September 23, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    Damn. RIP Animal.

  6. Frank says:
    September 23, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Man, of all the wrestlers I thought would be next, Animal was at the bottom of that list. Outside of Mick Foley, Owen Hart & Kane, Animal was the most straight laced guy I could think of in wrestling (jumping from bed to bed don’t count CM Punk). RIP Animal & Godspeed to your family.

  7. Meh says:
    September 24, 2020 at 4:15 am

    RIP The Legion of Doom

    What a rush it was!

