Blackheart on appearing in the crowd during the pandemic: “I was really hyped for it”

“It makes such a difference having us there, so I was really hyped for it. I don’t know if you’ve seen the dancing GIFs that come up for me doing audience work, but I loved it. I loved supporting my co-workers, so I was all for it and I took advantage of it. And I had a good time during everyone’s entrances. Some people kind of view it as we’re looked at as fans and not wrestlers when we do this, but I’m like ‘Uh uh. I’m having the time of my life.’ And I’m supporting my co-workers. I know how I feel at NXT TV when I see the people that I train with out in the crowd giving me that energy. It just helps so much. So I can’t complain. They do it for me. I don’t mind giving back.”

source: prowrestlingsheet.com