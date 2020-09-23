9/22/20 AEW Late Night Dynamite Recap

Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone were the broadcast team.

Chris Jericho entered and joined the commentary desk. Jericho milked the Judas reaction.

Scorpio Sky defeated Ben Carter

This was a quality opener.

Carter is fundamentally sound and looks to be a pretty good athlete. They worked a slow pace and kept things simple.

They traded basic holds, including hammerlocks. Both appeared to be going after the other’s left arm. Sky used a leg sweep. Carter hit a deep arm drag. Sky rolled outside to collect himself. They traded dropkicks and chops before a commercial break.

Sky was working a chinlock after the break. Carter rolled to the apron and blocked a suplex back in. Carter hit a moonsault press into a reverse DDT for a two count. He followed with a standing shooting star for another two count.

Carter missed a moonsault off the post but connected with a tope con giro. Carter hit a frog splash for another two count.

Sky avoided a phoenix splash and hit a neckbreaker for a two count. Sky tried a fisherman buster but Carter blocked. Sky got the fisherman buster on a second attempt for a near fall.

Carter used a schoolboy for a near fall. Sky hit a double stomp, a big boot and a TKO for the pin.

Sky and Carter shook hands after the bout.

They aired a hype video for Moxley, Hobbs & Allin vs. Archer, Cage & Starks on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Anna Jay defeated Brandi Rhodes

This was much better than it had any right to be given their combined in-ring experience level. The announcers put this over as a grudge match and they definitely worked it that way.

Brandi came out firing forearms and elbow strikes. Brandi hit a DDT on the apron.

Brandi hit a Thesz press and worked on Jay’s abdomen with strikes. Jay did a nice job selling.

Jay used her Queen Slayer rear naked choke but Brandi flipped it over into a cradle for a two count.

Jay cut Brandi off and hit some strikes before using a chinlock. Brandi came back with a slingblade.

Stu Grayson and Evil Uno ran in and took the ref. Brandi hit A Shot of Brandi but there was no ref to count the pin.

Jay used the Queen Slayer and Brandi passed out in the hold for the finish.

Alex Marvez interviewed Scorpio Sky. Sky said he’s going after the TNT title.

Matt Sydal entered. Sydal and Sky buddied up to each other and put each other over. Sky invited Sydal out for drinks later and said Marvez could come with.

Sky was the best promo of this bunch and that’s not saying a lot.

A video package for the TNT title match between Orange Cassidy and Brodie Lee aired. JR put Cassidy over strongly.

Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Matt Sydal

They opened with some chain wrestling. Spears hit some chops. Spears teased a plancha but Sydal took him out with a leg sweep on the apron.

Sydal hit a leg lariat for a two count. Sydal worked an armbar before a break.

Sydal hit a top rope rana after the commercial break. Sydal hit some kicks and used a wacky cradle for a two count. Sydal hit a slice for a two count. Sydal hit a tornillo for another near fall.

Sydal teased the shooting star press but Spears cut him off. Spears hit a spinebuster for a two count.

They traded strikes. Sydal hit a jumping knee strike. Spears hit an ushigoroshi into a double down.

Spears went for a DVD but Sydal blocked. Sydal hit a hot shot and a meteora for a near fall.

Spears sat on a chair on the floor. Sydal hit a running knee and celebrated in the ring while Blanchard loaded Spears’ glove.

They did a couple of teases with the loaded glove before Spears finally connected with a punch and a C4 for the pin.

Spears went after Sydal after the match but Sky ran in for the save.

