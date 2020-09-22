Zelina Vega talks about why she’s inspired by Rey Mysterio

“One of the people backstage had a camera (when Andrade beat Mysterio) and they were taking pictures of Rey. After the match, I thanked Rey after the match and got all choked up, and then they started taking pictures of us. In this world of giants, Rey makes me fearless. Watching Halloween Havoc 1997, Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero, that was the match that made me believe I could do this. I watched with my dad, and Rey’s performance made me believe in myself.”

source: SI.com