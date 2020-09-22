Wines that Rock and WWE launch new WWE-branded wine collection

Wines That Rock and WWE announced the launch of WWE Wines with two specific wines featuring The Undertaker and The Ultimate Warrior.

The Undertaker wine is branded as a 2018 cabernet sauvignon while the Warrior one is a 2019 zinfandel. Both wines are on pre-sale and are limited edition.

The description for The Undertaker wine reads, “Limited-Edition 30-Barrel Series to honor The Phenom’s 30-year career. Each Undertaker bottle is marked with an individual bottle number as well as the barrel it came from,” and the Warrior one reads, “Each Limited Edition, individually-numbered bottle also features one of three unique corks produced with different images and sayings from The Warrior himself.”

A two-pack of each wine will cost you $100 plus $20 shipping and are scheduled for a late October shipment. You can pre-order at WWEWines.com.