Update On COVID-19 Outbreak In WWE NXT

It was reported by Fightful Select that multiple people in NXT tested positive for COVID-19 the week of September 9 that caused “significant changes” to programming plans.

This was discussed on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Some people in WWE are even saying “nothing happened” while others said that it was talked about backstage at Monday’s Raw.

Dave Meltzer stated that people on the main roster knew about it on the NXT roster, so there’s something there.

Reporter Jon Alba stated that the positive cases led to Performance Center classes being cancelled and people were still reportedly testing positive for coronavirus as recently as this past weekend.