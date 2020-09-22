Two female WWE superstars slated for a push by Vince McMahon

Dave Meltzer talked about a list of women that Vince McMahon is looking to push in WWE during today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Two names who are reportedly on the list now are Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair. These stars are people McMahon brings up in meetings that he wants to be pushed.

During Monday’s Raw, WWE did air a vignette for Belair and hyped her as the “StrongEST” in WWE.

Meltzer noted this vignette was the start of her big push after she was apparently put on the list of people to push by McMahon about six weeks ago. Royce faced Raw Women’s Champion Asuka in a singles match that ended in a No Contest after Zelina Vega interfered and attacked Asuka.