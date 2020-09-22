TNT to air one-hour Late Night Dynamite tonight following NBA

TNT will air a special late night Dynamite tonight following the conclusion of the

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Western Conference final game three and Inside The NBA program.

The one-hour broadcast, which was originally set to air last week, has a tentative kick off of 12:30AM ET and is being marketed as Late Night Dynamite.

Scheduled to be part of the broadcast are Shawn Spears vs Matt Sydal, Ben Carter vs Scorpio Sky, and Brandi Rhodes vs Anna Jay. Former AEW World champion Chris Jericho will be doing commentary.

AEW will have a regular two-hour show tomorrow on TNT in its usual time slot.