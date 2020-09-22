Retribution members get new names

Three members of the Retribution group were identified with new names last night on Monday Night Raw as the faction wrecked some more havoc throughout the broadcast.

Dominik Dijakovic is now known as T-Bar, Dio Maddin is Mace, and Shane Thorne is Slapjack. Mercedes Martinez and Mia Yim have not been given new names yet. It was revealed on Raw by Tom Phillips that the five of them were given WWE contracts and all five sported new masks. The new masks didn’t really hide the identities of the individuals wearing them so it was pretty evident who is who.

Retribution spent Raw attacking people and also fighting with The Hurt Business. The faction was in the main event of the show in a match against The Hurt Business in a six-man tag team match. The show ended with a huge melee after a DQ finish to the match led to the whole Raw roster invading the ring to join the brawl.