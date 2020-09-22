Reigns hints at wrestling without vest or shirt this Sunday

In a Zoom call with Mania Club members to raise funds for Connor’s Cure, current Universal champion Roman Reigns said that he will be switching things up pretty soon when it comes to his wrestling gear and even theme song.

Reigns has pretty much been using the black cargo pants and vest and theme song of The Shield ever since he made his main roster debut in 2012.

Roman told fans who want him to get out in trunks to “get over it” but if you watch this Sunday at Clash of Champions, we will probably see him with his shirt off. The champ said that it’s the only modification he’s doing to his wrestling gear.

With five months on the sidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reigns had enough time to bulk up and work on his physique and said now he’s confident enough to wrestle shirtless and still be scary-looking.

And as far as his theme song goes, new music will come with time as he progresses as a heel. Reigns admitted that he’s not a fully-fledged heel yet and his change is coming gradually so they’re saving his new theme music for down the line when “more drastic things” happen.