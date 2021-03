– Pete Dunn on weight loss…

I’ve had quite a few mentions saying I’ve lost weight and asking if I’m unwell etc.

I’ve used lockdown to get in the best shape of my life and I’m excited for an eventual in ring return when travel is possible. https://t.co/DsDLsbHXMm pic.twitter.com/t8rwGnMxaC

— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) September 18, 2020