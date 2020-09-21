News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE RAW Episode

Tonight’s live WWE RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida will be the red brand go-home show for Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

RAW tonight will feature the final build for Clash of Champions, including a storyline injury update on Randy Orton ahead of his match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on Sunday. Drew will face Keith Lee in a non-title match, a rematch from last week’s main event that ended with an attack by RETRIBUTION. RAW Underground will also continue tonight with SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman taking on the undefeated Dabba-Kato.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Braun Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato in a RAW Underground fight

* Update on Randy Orton’s condition going into Clash of Champions

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match

* Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Andrade and Angel Garza to crown new #1 contenders to face RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits at Clash of Champions

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.