WWE RAW Report – 9/21/2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the normal video package. We’re already seeing signs of RETRIBUTION.

– We’re live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as RETRIBUTION invades the ringside area. Tom Phillips mentions that the masked group now has contracts from WWE officials. Tom is joined by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler as RETRIBUTION runs wild and 5 members hit the ring.

Mia Yim takes the mic and it’s clearly her now. She says WWE management thinks they’re safe because they gave RETRIBUTION contracts now. She goes on about how money won’t change anything and they’re done being stepped on to get some imaginary brass ring. Dominik Dijakovic speaks now and goes on about how they’re going to train the lifeblood of WWE. Dijakovic has some face paint over the top of his head. They’re all wearing masks. Mercedes Martinez and Dio Maddin are the others who are clear. RETRIBUTION will make you pay for your sins, Dijakovic says. The other man is harder to make out as his mask covers more of his face. The music suddenly interrupts and out comes The Hurt Business to the stage – MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

The Hurt Business marches to the ring but RETRIBUTION retreats to the floor in front of the announcers. MVP says RETRIBUTION has no heart when the realness shows up. MVP figured once these hoes got their contracts they’d stop running their mouths. He offers them the opportunity to get on the business end of some hurt tonight. Lashley threatens to beat them down and look good while doing it. More masked members of RETRIBUTION suddenly surrounds the ring. The Hurt Business is outnumbered as the apron fills up now. The masked men and women attack but The Hurt Business fights them off. Dijakovic and Maddin end up putting Lashley down in the middle of the ring with a double chokeslam as the chaos continues. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with RETRIBUTION and The Hurt Business. Lawler, Tom and Byron confirm that the main 5 members of the group have WWE contracts.

– We see Rey Mysterio and his wife backstage with Sarah Schreiber for comments on Dominik Dijakovic getting a potential first title shot.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: Andrade and Angel Garza vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

We go back to the ring and out first comes RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits for commentary. The winners of this match will challenge The Profits at Clash of Champions. Andrade and Angel Garza are out first for the match. There’s no sign of Zelina Vega. Seth Rollins and Murphy are out next. Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo are out next. We go to commercial as the teams face off.

Back from the break and Murphy trades holds with Carrillo. Andrade comes in as Murphy gets sent out. Andrade and Garza unload on Carrillo in the corner with the double team. Andrade avoids a counter and poses on the ropes. Murphy comes in as Carrillo is dropped. Andrade swings at Dominik but he jumps off the apron to the floor. Andrade and Murphy double team Carrillo but he fights them off. Andrade gets sent tot he floor. Carrillo sends Murphy out next. Mysterio tags in and drops a charging Garza for a pop. Mysterio and Garza with a big flying double team for a pop. More back and forth for a few minutes now.

Dominik brings Andrade back into the ring for a close 2 count. More back and forth with Mysterio landing offense. It comes down to Andrade and Murphy going at it. Murphy drops Andrade with a big jumping knee as Rollins watches closely. Rollins leaves the apron and looks to walk away as Andrade works on Murphy and keeps control. Andrade levels Murphy and tags in Garza. Garza hits the Wing Clipper on Murphy for the pin to win and earn the title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Andrade and Angel Garza

– After the match, Andrade and Garza are all smiles as they’re back on the same page. The music hits and The Profits raise their titles at ringside to taunt the new #1 contenders as the match is confirmed for Sunday. We go to replays and come back to the two teams taunting each other some more.

– We go to the announcers and they hype tonight’s RAW Underground fight between Braun Strowman and Dabba-Kato. We see Shane McMahon and his security guard in the back. Shane says he’s headed to The KO Show to promote RAW Underground. Security tells Shane to be careful and offers to come with him. Shane’s always got something in store for Kevin Owens. Shane walks off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the 5 RETRIBUTION members are backstage. Dominik Dijakovic speaks. He says The Hurt Business could’ve been a part of the solution but once again they bend their knee to WWE’s demands and are part of the problem. While others wait out in the cold for an opportunity, The Hurt Business lines their pockets with WWE’s money to pay for their thousand dollar suits. The Hurt Business didn’t ask for this opportunity out of hate or anger, they asked for it out of greed, but their payment will not come in the form of money, it will come in the form of a match against us, and we will pay you in RETRIBUTION. Tom says the match has not been confirmed yet.

– We go back to the ring and Kevin Owens is out for another must see edition of The KO Show. He jokes about taking out Aleister Black or Mr. Hot Topic last week. He says tonight’s guest is someone he would not have seen himself getting together with a few months ago, but 2020 has been weird. Owens goes on and introduces RAW Underground boss Shane McMahon.

They joke some about their history. Owens talks about Shane being a master promoter and tells him to do what he came to do. Shane talks about the “Battle of the Behemoths” between Braun Strowman and Dabba-Kato tonight. He mentions Owens being at RAW Underground a few weeks back and getting to know Dabba-Kato. Shane figured we should sample the goods tonight, so he brought Dabba with him. The music hits and out comes Dabba-Kato. The big man slowly marches down the ramp, stopping to stare ahead. We get a video package of highlights from his recent RAW Underground dominance.

Dabba steps right over the top rope to enter. Owens says this is why he wanted Shane on The KO Show, because he knew Dabba would be nearby. Owens doesn’t care about tonight’s RAW Underground, but he does care about two weeks ago. Owens steps up to Dabba and says he hasn’t forgotten what Dabba did to him. He knows Dabba is focused on Braun tonight, but he wants him to know that they will fight here soon. Owens gives Dabba something to think about in the meantime… and slaps him across the face. Shane tries to calm Dabba and tells him to focus on Braun. Owens then introduces his second guest for tonight – out comes Strowman with pyro and smoke. Strowman marches to the ring as Dabba waits. Shane gets in between them and says this will not happen on The KO Show, only on RAW Underground.

Aleister suddenly attacks Owens from the floor, pulling him down and pulling him into the ring post between his legs. Black yanks Owens out to the floor to boos. Shane calms his fighters and gets them to leave. Black stands over Owens at ringside as Owens sells a low blow injury. We hear Strowman yelling at Dabba in the ring.

– We get another look at what happened earlier tonight with RETRIBUTION.

– Charly Caruso stops WWE Champion Drew McIntyre backstage for comments. He is not worried about competing with a fractured jaw again. She asks about his friend Keith Lee next. He talks about how there’s no point in being in WWE if you’re not here for the WWE Title. He’s sure he and Lee will be laughing about everything over drinks later, but for now they’re going to beat the hell out of each other. Drew walks away but stops and tells Lee that the drinks will be on him as he’s going to beat the hell out of Lee. Drew makes his exit and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see RETRIBUTION attacking several RAW Superstars in the back, including Titus O’Neil and Humberto Carrillo, among others. Dominik Dijakovic addresses the camera and says they are being put down by the judge, jury and executioners. We go back to the announcers and they confirm The Hurt Business vs. RETRIBUTION for tonight’s show.

Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee

We go back to the ring and out first comes Keith Lee for this non-title match. Lee will earn a Clash of Champions title shot if he can win this match, and if Randy Orton is not medically cleared to compete in time for the Ambulance Match at Sunday’s pay-per-view. Out next comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. McIntyre hits the ring and the pyro explodes.

The bell rings and they go at it to start. Back and forth for the first few minutes. Lee charges and knocks Drew over the top rope to the floor. Drew lands hard and the referee counts. Lee follows and stalks Drew in front of the announcers. He grabs Drew but Drew fights him off, knocking him back in the ring at the 7 count. Lee rolls right back out for a breather but Drew follows. Drew with big strikes at ringside. Lee comes right back with a big double chop to the chest. Drew scoops Lee and slams him hard on top of the announce table. Lee falls to the floor on the other side of the table. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew keeps control in the ring but Lee fights him off. Lee with a big clothesline and a running splash in the corner. Drew dodges an attack and tries to scoop Lee on his shoulders but can’t. Drew boots Lee but Lee drops him with a forearm smash. Lee with more offense for a 2 count. Lee goes for the big Spirit Bomb but Drew fights from up in the air. Drew turns that into a hurricanrana into the corner. They tangle a bit and Drew hits the Spinebuster for a 2 count.

Drew with another close 2 count after more back & forth action. We see an ambulance backed into the arena near the stage. Drew works Lee over while he’s on one knee now. Lee blocks a Futureshock DDT and rams Drew into the corner. Lee charges but Drew rocks him. Drew charges but Lee lifts him high and drives him hard into the mat for another close 2 count. Lee with big power strikes now. Lee bounces off the rope and nails a big clothesline for a close 2 count.

Lee talks some trash while picking Drew back up from the mat. Drew fights off the Spirit Bomb again. He slides out and comes right back with a big Claymore Kick. Randy Orton suddenly hits the ring with a steel chair shot to Drew for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Drew McIntyre

– After the bell, Orton hits Drew with another chair shot to the back, then drives the edge of the chair down into Drew’s hurt jaw. The crowd boos. Orton ends up tossing the chair as Drew rolls to the floor. Orton delivers a punt kick to Lee now. The boos get louder as we see Orton standing tall in the corner, looking down at Drew on the floor as he clutches his jaw and a referee tends to him. RAW goes to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee. Orton takes the mic in the ring now as the boos get louder. He shames everyone for doubting him and his status for Clash of Champions after 20 years in the company. Orton says the one constant in those 20 years has been him. He’s never walked away from a world title match and doesn’t plan to any time soon. He mentions how the WWE Title match at Clash of Champions is different. He walks out of the ring and to the ambulance parked near the stage. Orton goes on about how he’s taken out several legends with kicks to the skull. Orton says he woke up in the back of the ambulance with a smile on his face, because he remembered exactly what he was capable of. Orton goes on and says this ambulance represents his 14th world title. He tells Drew to listen up because at Clash of Champions, he will make sure Drew takes one more ride in the ambulance, and make sure his title reign flatlines… all courtesy of the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment – RKO. Orton slams the back doors of the ambulance as the boos pick up again.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with RAW Women’s Asuka, asking if Zelina Vega or Mickie James is a bigger threat to her title reign. Billie Kay interrupts and mocks Asuka. Peyton Royce walks up and says maybe Asuka could give her a title shot next. Kay says sure, either of them. The IIconics confirm that they’re still friends when Asuka asks, even though they can’t team together they still can support each other. Royce steps to Asuka and mentions Clash of Champions. Asuka says no one is ready for her at Clash of Champions, but tonight… Asuka is ready for Royce. Asuka laughs in her face and walks off as The IIconics stare her down.

#1 Contender’s Match: Zelina Vega vs. Mickie James

We go back to the ring and out first comes Zelina Vega as Mike Rome does the introductions. The winner of this next match will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at Clash of Champions. Vega hits the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what has happened with RETRIBUTION tonight. We see how last week’s Asuka vs. Mickie James match ended, and how Vega stepped to Asuka last week. Out next comes Mickie to the ring. They air a backstage video from earlier where Mickie said she will remain focused on the title and show Vega how a real champion does it tonight. The bell rings and Mickie attacks Vega. Vega turns it around and works James over in the corner. Vega yells at Mickie while holding her by her hair. Mickie turns it around and drops her in the middle of the ring.

Mickie slings Vega around by her hair. More back and forth now. Vega catches Mickie in a submission in the middle of the ring. James powers up and rams Vega back into the turnbuckles to break it. Vega dodges a shot and kicks James in the face. Mickie catches the next kick and goes for a powerbomb but Vega turns it into a hurricanrana for 2. Mickie with a pin of her own for 2. Vega drives Mickie into the mat. Mickie shoves Vega of but Vega catches her on the middle rope with a submission as the referee counts to 5.

Vega stalks Mickie some and goes for the tornado DDT. Mickie fights her off and clotheslines her. Mickie mounts some offense now. Mickie drops Vega on her face as he crowd cheers her on. Mickie goes to the top and hits the seated senton but Vega kicks out at 2. Mickie kicks Vega as she gets up. Vega blocks the big DDT and sends Mickie into the ropes hard. Vega with a Backstabber in the middle of the ring for the pin to earn the title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Zelina Vega

– After the match, Vega stands tall as her music hits. The announcers confirm Vega vs. Asuka for the title on the Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show.

– We go backstage to The Hurt Business fighting off masked members of RETRIBUTION. MVP and Cedric Alexander leave for a match with Apollo Crews as Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin continue to dominate. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette for Bianca Belair. The video shows Belair putting a few male trainees to shame in the gym.

– We see footage from earlier today with Akira Tozawa and a ninja referee are at the beach waiting for WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth to show up. They play around in the surf before Truth shows up with his title and the invisible Little Jimmy. Little Jimmy alerts Truth about a shark in the water. Truth manages to get to safety but the title belt is left behind. The wacky segment ends after what appears to show what’s left of Tozawa’s gear after a shark attack. Truth gets his belt back but it looks like the shark got Tozawa.

Cedric Alexander vs. Apollo Crews

We go back to the ring and out comes Cedric Alexander with MVP. MVP takes the mic and issues a warning to RETRIBUTION ahead of tonight’s six-man match. Cedric says MVP is 100% correct and like he learned the hard way, when you send a message to The Hurt Business, expect one back even harder. Cedric goes on with strong words for Apollo Crews about getting even with him. Cedric is about to show Crews that he doesn’t give a damn about Crews or his kids. The music hits and out comes Crews with Ricochet.

Crews takes the mic from the stage, shocked that he’d ever see this side of Cedric. Crews says they don’t care about what happened now, only about punching Cedric in the face. Crews mentions getting another title shot from WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley this Sunday. The bell rings as Crews goes right to work on Cedric. MVP pulls Cedric to the floor for a breather before Crews can capitalize. Crews ends up flying out and sending Cedric into the barrier. MVP and Crews face off at ringside, arguing as the referee counts. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cedric covers for a 2 count. Cedric grounds Crews as MVP cheers him on from ringside. They fight up and out but Cedric unloads with a knee to the gut and a kick to the back for another 2 count. Cedric grounds Crews again as Ricochet looks on. Crews tries to fight out but Cedric beats him down with elbows. Crews fights up and out of another hold with back elbows. Cedric ducks an elbow and nails a Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count.

Crews with a big kick as Cedric charges in the corner. Crews ends up hitting a big Frogsplash crossbody from the second rope. Cedric is dazed as he crawls into the corner. Crews mounts more offense now. Crews rams Cedric into the corner and unloads with shoulder thrusts. Crews with a running splash and a big Samoan Drop for another close 2 count. Cedric goes out for a breather.

Crews misses a moonsault out but lands on his feet. Cedric runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Crews into the barrier. Ricochet and Cedric end up having words at ringside. Cedric goes back inside but Crews takes advantage of the distraction, rolling Cedric up for the pin to win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the bell, the music hits as The Hurt Business comes out for the distraction. MVP and Cedric attack Cedric and Ricochet from behind on the ramp. The Hurt Business takes out Ricochet and Crews at the ramp now. Lashley with the Full Nelson on Crews, ragdolling him. MVP says there’s more of that coming on Sunday. Tom confirms Crews vs. Lashley for Clash of Champions.

– Still to come, RAW Underground. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and RAW Underground is kicking off with host Shane McMahon in the back. We see Braun Strowman watching closely as Dolph Ziggler and Arturo Ruas go at it in the first bout. Ruas dominates Ziggler some and rolls him into an armbar. Ziggler resists and gets the upperhand. The fight keeps going until Ziggler gets on Ruas’ back with a Sleeper hold. The referee eventually calls it for Ziggler. Shane hypes Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato for the main event. Shane tries to get a word with Braun but he yells back, and doesn’t want to speak with Shane. Shane hands the mic to Briana Brandy, and she asks Braun for comments. Braun yells at Shane and goes on about how he’s going to send Shane’s fighters home with teeth in their pockets, and if Shane wants some of the action he can get it too. Brandy says we will be back with more RAW Underground.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins with a large envelope in his hand.

Rollins says it’s no secret he’s had The Mysterios’ number for a while now. He thought the torment would be over after he won the Steel Cage match last week over Dominik Mysterio. Rollins goes on and says something about the Mysterio Family has been bothering him for some time, but he was inspired to look further into it, inspired by the WWE website after they posted some photos of the family. Rollins says it was like a light bulb went off and he feels like the world needs to know the truth. He shows us a photo on the big screen. The photo has Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Angie and Aalyah.

Rollins tells everyone to look at Dominik and then at Rey. He had some people do some digging and in this folder, he has the results of the investigation. But before he delivers the investigation to fans, he would like to extend a courtesy to the family so they can come out here and find out the truth from Rollins in person. He owes them that at least. He calls for the family to come out so they can hear this in person. He says they know they can trust him. The music hits and out comes the family to the stage. Rey says this must be important to have them all come out. He informs Seth that they are tired of his mind games and they intend to give him a beating like they did with Murphy.

Rollins says he’s truly learned to respect the family and he’s inspired by them for standing together, cheering each other on, fighting together, overcoming adversity together. He calls it a beautiful thing and says that’s why they deserve the truth. Rollins says he has the results of a DNA test in the folder. He knows this has been done before but times have changed and DNA technology has come a long way since then. He says we need the answer to if Rey is really Dominik’s father. Rey tells Rollins to cut the BS. Rollins says the fans and the family deserve the truth. The truth is… Rollins pulls a paper out of the holder. He says the DNA test results are conclusive – Rey is not the father of Dominik. Rollins laughs and the crowd boos him. Rey says Seth really brought them out here for that. Does Rollins really want to go down this road again? This didn’t work before and it won’t work now, Rey says. He tells Rollins to quit running his family’s name through the mud. Rollins says maybe he did make a mistake. He asked his guy to look into the Mysterio kid, but maybe it’s Aalyah who is not Rey’s daughter. Rollins says if the test isn’t enough, he’s got some concrete footage to back it up.

Rollins shows us how Aalyah briefly checked on Murphy after last week’s Steel Cage match. Rollins says that doesn’t look like something a Mysterio would do. Aalyah wasn’t consoling a family member, she was consoling his disciple. Rollins asks Aalyah what was going on there. Rey says Rollins talks to him, not her. Rey says he and his daughter already spoke about last week, and it’s nothing Rollins needs to know. He raised her to be compassionate and caring, something Rollins knows nothing about. He tells Rollins to keep her name out of his mouth. Rey says she’s just 19 years old and knows nothing about their world. Rey turns and looks at Aalyah but she walks off to the back. Angie follows. Dominik stands with his dad. Rey leaves to the back now and Dominik follows. Rollins says he’s sorry. He just came out here to inform, he didn’t come out here to drive a wedge in the family but he guesses that happens sometimes, right? Even a family as strong as The Mysterios. Rollins looks at the camera and says he’s sure this has probably even happened to some of the and and their families. He says he’s sorry again and puts the mic down. A somber Rollins marches to the back as his music hits. Rollins stops on the ramp and smirks some.

– Still to come, Braun Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato at RAW Underground. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on dominance by the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Lana

We go to the ring and Lana waits with Natalya as The Riott Squad is on commentary, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. Out next are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, for this non-title match. The announcers hype The Riott Squad vs. Jax and Baszler for Clash of Champions on Sunday.

Jax charges Natalya to start but she ducks. They go at it and Lana tags in. Lana and Natalya double team Jax in the corner now. Lana ducks a big clothesline and tries to take Jax down by her back but she’s not strong enough. Jax levels Lana with a big headbutt.

Baszler tags in and drops Natalya off the apron. Baszler with a big front slam to Lana. Baszler drops Lana again with a big right hand. Baszler goes right into the Kirifuda Clutch on Lana for the quick win.

Winners: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

– After the match, Baszler’s music hits as the champs stand tall in the middle of the ring. They head to ringside to face off with the #1 contenders. Jax shoves Liv down and Baszler drops Riott against the barrier. The Riott Squad tries to double team Jax as Baszler clears the announce table. The two teams face off now. The Riott Squad watches as Jax scoops Lana off the ground and puts her through the announce table with a big Samoan Drop. Jax’s music starts up as she talks trash to the #1 contenders. They back away from the ringside area as Baszler brings Jax her belt.

– We see what happened earlier tonight with Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee and Randy Orton. The announcers hype Orton vs. McIntyre in the Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions. Charly Caruso is now in the trainer’s room with Drew, who is holding an ice pack to his jaw. He’s confident about beating the piss out of Orton on Sunday. As for tonight, he’s going to pick a fight. Drew tosses the ice pack and marches out of the room. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Aalyah Mysterio is backstage with her family. She argues some with her dad and says she is old enough to defend herself. Aalyah says she came her for one reason only – to support Dominik. She walks off after pointing out how her dad and brother were hurt, and wondering what Seth Rollins might do to her or her mom.

– We see the announcers at ringside with no table. They send us to RAW Underground.

– We go back to RAW Underground as Erik vs. Riddick Moss kicks off. Shane McMahon hypes them up. Erik ends up hitting a big German suplex but Moss gets the win after a big right hand. Shane plugs the main event and Briana Brandy asks Dabba-Kato for comments. Dabba says talk is cheap but Braun Strowman will feel what he is all about tonight. Dabba orders them to get out of his face. The crowd makes noise as Dabba yells out. Shane says we will be back.

Asuka vs. Peyton Royce

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Asuka for this non-title match. She poses in the ring as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype Mandy Rose “coming soon” to RAW. We go back to the ring and Peyton Royce is out. The bell rings and they lock up. Billie Kay watches from ringside. Royce takes it to the corner but Asuka fights her off. Asuka rolls Royce for a 2 count. Royce charges but Asuka nails a big knee. Asuka with a big Hip Attack in the corner, then a German suplex in the middle of the ring. Asuka with more offense for a close 2 count.

Asuka goes for a kick but Royce catches it. They tangle and Asuka takes Royce down for 2. Royce ducks a kick. Asuka ducks a kick. Asuka with a kick to the gut. More back and forth now. Royce with a Stunner variation for a 2 count. They tangle some more. Royce fights off the Asuka Lock. Royce drops Asuka again for another close pin attempt. Royce goes to the top but Asuka rocks her and climbs up. Royce knocks Asuka to the mat. Asuka kicks her in the head, sending her to the mat.

Asuka follows up and drops Royce to the mat for the Asuka Lock. They tangle and Zelina Vega hits the ring out of nowhere, attacking Asuka for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Asuka

– After the bell, Vega talks trash and goes to work on Asuka. Asuka fights back and goes for a spinning back fist but Vega avoids it and retreats to the floor. Vega yells about how she’s taking the title from Asuka on Sunday. Asuka taunts her from the ring as her music hits.

– Murphy startles an emotional Aalyah Mysterio backstage as he approaches. He apologizes and says this whole thing with Seth Rollins has gone too far and gotten out of hand. Murphy says if he’s done anything to hurt her, he’s sorry. He walks off and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk are The Street Profits, The Riott Squad and Apollo Crews.

– We go back to RAW Underground as Shane hypes up Dabba-Kato vs. Braun Strowman. The two big men face off and go at it after we get the bell. They trade strikes on their feet. Strowman ends up on Kato’s back, trying to choke him out. They fight to the floor and take turns on an enhancement talent who gets in the way. They return to the platform and trade strikes with Strowman leveling Dabba-Kato with a big right hand. Strowman stays on top of Kato until the referee calls the fight for him. Shane says the RAW Underground main event was unbelievable this week. The referee checks on Kato as Strowman stands tall and poses. Shane says he can’t wait until next week.

– The announcers go over the card for WWE’s “Clash of Champions: Gold Rush” pay-per-view on Sunday.

RETRIBUTION vs. The Hurt Business

We go back to the ring for tonight’s six-man main event and out comes the three main male members of RETRIBUTION through the crowd. It’s Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin and possibly Shane Thorne, but they’re introduced as T-Bar, Mace and Slapjack. Out next comes The Hurt Business – Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley starts off with Slapjack, who appears to be Thorne. He gets sent back. Maddin, known as Mace, then comes in and goes at it with Lashley. T-Bar tags in next and this is Dijakovic. T-Bar fights Lashley off and in comes Cedric. T-Bar ends up beating Cedric around and keeping him near their corner. T-Bar dominates Cedric and launches him across the ring for a 2 count. Cedric finally catches T-Bar with a Neutralyzer to bring him to one knee. Shelton tags in and knocks Slapjack off the apron, then goes to work on T-Bar. T-Bar rocks Shelton. Shelton ducks a shot from Mace and tries to knock him off the apron but T-Bar takes advantage and drops Shelton.

T-Bar and Mace with a big double suplex on Shelton now. Mace covers for a 2 count. Shelton goes behind Mace and hits a back suplex. MVP cheers Shelton on as he and Mace trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. Mace gets the upperhand and just beats Shelton down. Mace takes Shelton back to their corner and in comes Slapjack. Slapjack unloads on Shelton and swings at Cedric but misses. He turns back around to a back-drop by Shelton. Lashley tags in and unloads on Slapjack.

Lashley destroys Slapjack and drives him into the mat with a huge chokeslam as the crowd pops. Lashley applies the Hurt Lock to Slapjack now. T-Bar breaks it with a cheap shot from the apron and the referee calls the match for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: The Hurt Business

– As soon as the bell hits, the ring fills up with masked members of RETRIBUTION. MVP joins in but The Hurt Business is beat down. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with many RAW Superstars, including Andrade, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Titus O’Neil and several more. The RAW roster hits the ring and clears house. The brawl spills out to the ringside area. Randy Orton rushes the ring out of nowhere, turns Drew around and lays him out with the RKO. Orton stands over Drew as the boos get louder. Orton’s music starts up as he looks down at Drew. The final RAW before WWE’s “Clash of Champions: Gold Rush” goes off the air with Orton standing tall over the WWE Champion.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.