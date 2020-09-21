Kurt Angle on the next episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

The next installment of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions will be a one-on-one interview with Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle.

The show will premiere on Sunday, September 27 during the day and will then air immediately following the conclusion of the Clash of Champions pay-per-view. The website WWENetworkNews.com was the first to break the story.

Austin and Angle share quite the history together and were involved in some of the funniest backstage segments on Raw and Smackdown.

This episode is the second one of the month after Austin interviewed Jerry Lawler, an episode which made its debut on September 6.

Angle is no longer a WWE deal and was part of those who were released back in April due to the COVID-19 cost-cutting measures. He was then offered an opportunity to manage Matt Riddle, an opportunity which Angle declined. Since his termination from WWE, Angle appeared once as a special guest referee for the Riddle vs Thatcher cage fight on NXT.