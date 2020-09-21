COVID-19 outbreak within NXT

Sep 21, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Multiple reports suggest that there was a COVID-19 outbreak within NXT recently. Several PC classes were canceled, and the outbreak happened over the past couple of weeks. Source indicates some have gotten relaxed with mask wearing, especially in spots where some people congregate and there was concern over that.Am told people were still testing positive as recently as this weekend, with the belief being a coach accidentally spread it.

4 Responses

  1. Jake Allen says:
    September 21, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Uh oh. WWE better fire everyone before word gets out who’s sick…

  2. Pete Haines says:
    September 21, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    Spoiler: they all recover and are fine.

  3. Eric says:
    September 22, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Or they don’t.

  4. Hans Maulwurf says:
    September 22, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    I smell a “covid is a hoax / the flu” covidiot.

