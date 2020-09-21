COVID-19 outbreak within NXT
Multiple reports suggest that there was a COVID-19 outbreak within NXT recently. Several PC classes were canceled, and the outbreak happened over the past couple of weeks. Source indicates some have gotten relaxed with mask wearing, especially in spots where some people congregate and there was concern over that.Am told people were still testing positive as recently as this weekend, with the belief being a coach accidentally spread it.
Uh oh. WWE better fire everyone before word gets out who’s sick…
Spoiler: they all recover and are fine.
Or they don’t.
I smell a “covid is a hoax / the flu” covidiot.