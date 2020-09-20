Four competitors in the NXT gauntlet eliminator match announced

Three NXT stars have been announced for the gauntlet eliminator match for the upcoming episode of NXT which will determine the new number one contender for Finn Balor’s NXT title.

Kushida, Cameron Grimes, and The Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly are three of the five competitors who will be part of this match, a match designed on the gauntlet concept.

The gauntlet eliminator will see two men start in the ring and every four minutes, another competitor will enter. The only way to be eliminated is via pinfall or submission. The last man standing will be named the number one contender and will take on Finn Balor at NXT Takeover on Sunday, October 4.

