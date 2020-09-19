Updated WWE Clash of Champions PPV Card

Sep 19, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

* WWE Championship Ambulance Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. The Riott Squad

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party

Clash of Champions takes place 9/27.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. steve jones says:
    September 19, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    so basicly the same thing

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Malia Hosaka

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal