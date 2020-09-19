Updated WWE Clash of Champions PPV Card
* WWE Championship Ambulance Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. The Riott Squad
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party
The time for talk is over.
As first reported on #TalkingSmack, @JEFFHARDYBRAND @AJStylesOrg & @SamiZayn will end the #ICTitle debate in a #TripleThreat #LadderMatch at #WWEClash! https://t.co/KIp3Jc5oD8
— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2020
Clash of Champions takes place 9/27.
