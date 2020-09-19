Trent’s mom talks about flipping off Santana and Ortiz

“They had to talk me into that. I did not want to do it. [laughs] I am like ‘I’m not going on national TV. Oh my goodness, I’m a retired teacher, it’s so embarrassing, it’s so wrong.’ They tried and tried, and said ‘You’re a character! This is not… you’re a character, you can do that.’ Now I’m so glad I did that. I loved it! I caved completely, but I was shy about it. It was great, and I’m glad I did it. People were coming over to me telling me I had to do it, it’s the best way to end it! It was wonderful. I’m not really that much of a character, I’m a mom! I’m Trent’s mom Sue (not Greg Marasciulo’s mom), so that made it okay.”

source: Fightful