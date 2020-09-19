Tag team title match announced for WWE Clash of Champions

Sep 19, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
@wwecesaro & @shinsukenakamura will defend the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles against #LuchaHouseParty at #WWEClash of Champions! @kalistowwe @lince_dorado @wwegranmetalikk
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 18, 2020 at 8:59pm PDT
