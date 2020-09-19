Finn Balor on winning the NXT title again: “It was a big night”

“It was a big night. I returned to NXT 10 months ago. I had said my future will be my past. And that’s what I did. You never know what to expect in pro-wrestling. Originally I wasn’t expecting to return to NXT at all. Eventually, the opportunity arose and I jumped on it. NXt has some of the best wrestlers in the world like Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, all these guys are proven NXT stars and I wanted to prove myself against them. This opportunity to become champion arose at the last minute due to Karrion Kross’s injury. We had the Ironman match and then the sudden death. I have to say Adam Cole is one of the best wrestlers I have ever been in the ring with in 20 years.”

source: hindustantimes.com