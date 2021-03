Our best wishes sent out to Ivelisse…

My personal lifes been a whirlwind this past month, going thru losing a home due to a fire is no joke, not to mention other personal things combined w/pandemic. Ive fought hard to stay mentally above, starting to see a bit of a silver lining now with it finally turning around 🙏

— Ivelisse👑👹🃏🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) September 17, 2020