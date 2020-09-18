WWE Appears to Trademark a Bella Gimmick for Toiletries

On September 14th, WWE applied to trademark the term “Bella Glam” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Here is the description:

“G & S: Aftershave, antiperspirants, essential oils for aromatherapy use, baby lotions, bar soaps, bath soap, bath oil, beauty creams, body lotion, body sprays, cologne, perfume, cosmetic preparations, cosmetics, cotton balls for cosmetic purposes, detergents for household use, eye make-up, face powder, hair care preparations, shampoos, hand lotions, hand soap, body soap, lip stick, lip gloss, lotions for face and body care, make-up for the face and body, mouthwash, nail polish, scented oils, toothpaste.”