Will Ospreay No Longer on Twitter
Will Ospreay has officially deleted his account on Twitter. Ospreay was the subject of controversy during the #SpeakingOut movement this past summer, when he was accused of blackballing British wrestler, Pollyanna, who retired from the wrestling business in December 2016. Pollyanna had accused a friend of Ospreay’s, Scott Wainwright, of sexual assault, which was believed to be related.
Ospreay is making his return to NJPW this weekend as part of the G1 Climax.
– Erik Hammer has been added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on October 11.
Everybody that stands in front of The Hammer looks like a nail needing to be smashed.
This Catch Wrestling & No Gi champion is coming back to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport.
Watch him & the rest of the wrestlers show the strength of professional wrestling LIVE Oct 11th on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/BonpNkvH3K
— (@JoshLBarnett) September 18, 2020
– A match between Danny Limelight and Kevin Martenson has been added to the September 22 UWN Primetime Live show.
BREAKING NEWS @DannyLimeLight vs. Kevin Martenson has just been for week two of #PrimeTimeLive this coming Tuesday!
Pre-order now https://t.co/PVMhlsbfcd pic.twitter.com/bjViCY5Fgg
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 18, 2020