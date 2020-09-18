Will Ospreay No Longer on Twitter

Will Ospreay has officially deleted his account on Twitter. Ospreay was the subject of controversy during the #SpeakingOut movement this past summer, when he was accused of blackballing British wrestler, Pollyanna, who retired from the wrestling business in December 2016. Pollyanna had accused a friend of Ospreay’s, Scott Wainwright, of sexual assault, which was believed to be related.

Ospreay is making his return to NJPW this weekend as part of the G1 Climax.

– Erik Hammer has been added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on October 11.

Everybody that stands in front of The Hammer looks like a nail needing to be smashed.

This Catch Wrestling & No Gi champion is coming back to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport.

Watch him & the rest of the wrestlers show the strength of professional wrestling LIVE Oct 11th on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/BonpNkvH3K

— (@JoshLBarnett) September 18, 2020

– A match between Danny Limelight and Kevin Martenson has been added to the September 22 UWN Primetime Live show.

BREAKING NEWS @DannyLimeLight vs. Kevin Martenson has just been for week two of #PrimeTimeLive this coming Tuesday!

Pre-order now https://t.co/PVMhlsbfcd pic.twitter.com/bjViCY5Fgg

— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 18, 2020