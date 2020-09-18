Mickie James discusses botched finish from Raw match against Asuka

peaking to UK-based TalkSPORT, Mickie James explained what happened on Raw when the referee stopped her match against Asuka, deeming her unfit to continue despite still being obviously in control.

James was perplexed as to why the match was stopped, saying that wrestling is a dangerous sport and the referee’s job is to protect them and make sure it never goes too far or no one gets hurt.

“So he made his decision based on what he thought was a reality, that I was hurt or I couldn’t continue and that’s unfortunate for me,” James said. “I felt like I could continue and it’s an unfortunate loss. But, it’s not a real loss let’s face it. It was the final decision, what can I do? Except go in there a throw a fit on Monday!”

James said that the referee shouldn’t be blamed because it wasn’t just his call and someone in his ear must have told him that they thought she was hurt.

“They’re just trying to protect me and keep me safe because concussions are a real thing. What we do as a sport is very dangerous. So if somebody gets a concussion, not only can they not wrestle the rest of that match, but they could possibly never wrestle again depending on how bad it is, same with football,” James added.

The former champ said that it was an unfortunate episode for her but she’s fine and the only thing that was hurting was her nose after a knee lift.