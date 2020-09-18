Match announced for next week’s Raw

Sep 18, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
This Monday on #WWERaw❗️ @realkeithlee has another golden opportunity against @dmcintyrewwe, #BraunStrowman COLLIDES with the undefeated #DabbaKato, a HUGE Triple Threat Tag Team throwdown determines the #StreetProfits' Clash of Champions challengers… and MORE!
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 18, 2020 at 7:45pm PDT
This Monday on #WWERaw❗️ @realkeithlee has another golden opportunity against @dmcintyrewwe, #BraunStrowman COLLIDES with the undefeated #DabbaKato, a HUGE Triple Threat Tag Team throwdown determines the #StreetProfits' Clash of Champions challengers… and MORE!
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 18, 2020 at 7:45pm PDT
Post Category: News Tags:
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website