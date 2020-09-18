9/18/20 WWE 205 Live Results
The opening credits roll. Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph are on commentary from the WWE ThunderDome in Orlando, Florida.
—
1. Singles Match; if Daivari loses, he will give his opponent $10,000
Ariya Daivari defeated Eli Night
2. Singles Match; if Daivari loses, he will give his opponent $10,000
Ariya Daivari defeated Bobby Flucco
3. Singles Match; if Daivari loses, he will give his opponent $10,000
Ariya Daivari defeated Jason Cade
—
Footage of Danny Burch defeating Tony Nese about a month ago is shown. During that match, Daivari made his return and attacked Oney Lorcan.
—
4. Tony Nese defeated Danny Burch
Daivari was on commentary for the match, and ended up distracting Burch during the match.
Best episode of Daivari Live ever.