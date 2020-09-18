9/18/20 WWE 205 Live Results

Sep 18, 2020 - by Michael Riba

The opening credits roll. Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph are on commentary from the WWE ThunderDome in Orlando, Florida.

1. Singles Match; if Daivari loses, he will give his opponent $10,000
Ariya Daivari defeated Eli Night

2. Singles Match; if Daivari loses, he will give his opponent $10,000
Ariya Daivari defeated Bobby Flucco

3. Singles Match; if Daivari loses, he will give his opponent $10,000
Ariya Daivari defeated Jason Cade

Footage of Danny Burch defeating Tony Nese about a month ago is shown. During that match, Daivari made his return and attacked Oney Lorcan.

4. Tony Nese defeated Danny Burch
Daivari was on commentary for the match, and ended up distracting Burch during the match.

  1. Imma Hullo says:
    September 19, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    Best episode of Daivari Live ever.

