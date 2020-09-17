NXT UK returns tonight with new episodes after a six-month absence

After a six-month absence, NXT UK will be returning with new original programming starting tonight on the WWE Network at 8PM GMT or 3PM ET.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the brand to a grinding halt but with some rules relaxed, NXT UK is now heading to the BT Sport Studios in London for the foreseeable future and holding all tapings from that location.

WWE has already announced the NXT UK Heritage Cup, an eight-man tournament that will be decided under the old British wrestling rules. The competitors are Flash Morgan Webster, Noam Dar, Alexander Wolfe, A-Kid, Dave Mastiff, Joseph Connors, and Trent Seven. The last competitor was not revealed.

Nigel McGuinness will be back on commentary for the show, doing it remotely from his home in the United States while Andy Shepherd will be calling the action from ringside.