Ambulance match for WWE title set for Clash of Champions

The WWE championship at Clash of Champions will be up for grabs in an ambulance match as Drew McIntyre will defend the gold against Randy Orton.

Keith Lee had an opportunity to insert himself in the match last night on Raw but his match against McIntyre ended in a no contest when Retribution interfered to spoil the party.

The gimmick match has not been used in WWE for a while and the last one held was between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at the first – and only – Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in 2017, a match which Strowman won.

Clash of Champions airs on September 27 on the WWE Network.