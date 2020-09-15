Updated on WWE live events, Knockout offered an Impact contract
Over the past week or so, WWE assembled a small team to figure out if running TV from outdoors venues would be fesisble once the ThunderDome contract expires. Idea is both SD & RAW would be in same location each week. Southern states with good weather is the preference. All TBD.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 15, 2020
– Impact Wrestling has offered Deonna Purrazzo a full-time contract, and while the contract has yet to be officially signed, the details of the deal are a minimum two-year deal with financial incentives as the contract continues with the company.