Updated on WWE live events, Knockout offered an Impact contract

Sep 15, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

– Impact Wrestling has offered Deonna Purrazzo a full-time contract, and while the contract has yet to be officially signed, the details of the deal are a minimum two-year deal with financial incentives as the contract continues with the company.

