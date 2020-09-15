Sasha Banks to have a role in season two of The Mandalorian on Disney+
Former Raw Women’s champion Sasha Banks makes a cameo appearance in the second season trailer of Disney’s The Mandalorian.
Airing exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service, The Mandalorian is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise and set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi.
Banks will be playing a Jedi although at this point, there’s no information on her character.
“This is the way,” tweeted Banks along with the trailer.
Season two of The Mandalorian hits Disney+ on October 30. You can see the trailer below.
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 15, 2020