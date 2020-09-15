More on Braun Strowman Appearing on RAW

As seen during Monday night’s RAW broadcast, WWE SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman appeared in several of the “RAW Underground” segments. Michael Cole later announced on commentary that “anyone” can show up during “RAW Underground”. Obviously, this is WWE’s way of trying to get their third hour RAW ratings to increase as that’s been the lowest rated hour of the show for months now. Strowman showed up and demanded that Shane McMahon throw his best fighter against him. Strowman then got involved in Dolph Ziggler’s fight with Riddick Moss and destroyed Titus O’Neil.