Miro says WWE should be professional towards Lana, Clash of Champions poster revealed

Miro on if he’s concerned about WWE taking out his comments in AEW on his real-life wife Lana: “Absolutely, but at the same time, I feel like they [WWE] should be professional and they should treat it as what it is and it’s nothing personal. They always say it’s nothing personal, it’s a business. Hopefully, they do treat it as nothing personal. It’s a business because that’s what it is and I just hope that it won’t hurt her and I really do hope and I’ve been thinking about this for a long time. It’s definitely something on the back of my mind, but I know and I pray that everything will be fine because I feel like we should definitely move on. It’s 2020 for Christ sakes.”

