Booker T says he had coronavirus in June

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said on his podcast that he had tested positive for coronavirus back in June.

Discussing the topic, Booker said that he was notified about his positive test by the CDC yesterday, two and a half months after undergoing the test. “It just goes to show you how backed up with this system that we’re working with,” Booker said.

The former WCW champion has since undergone three more tests and had negative results. Booker said he had the headaches, night sweats, lost his taste, and all the usual symptoms associated with COVID-19 and quarantined himself from the rest of the family and did not mingle with them until all the symptoms were gone and regained his taste.