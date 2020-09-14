Notes on Brodie Lee, Kalisto, and Konnan

Brodie Lee talks about becoming The Exalted One of The Dark Order:

“Last December, they’ve kind of, as a unit, lost their their track, kind of got way off of what they were intended to be. At the same time, in December, I was home sitting in prison, just got released from WWE and not knowing what my next move is going to be. So we kind of were both down and out at the same time, and I saw it as an opportunity for me to jump into AEW and put myself right near the top but also to have a pretty great backing too.”

——

speaking of Brodie Lee…

Brodie Lee talks about becoming The Exalted One of The Dark Order: “Last December, they’ve kind of, as a unit, lost their their track, kind of got way off of what they were intended to be. At the same time, in December, I was home sitting in prison, just got released from WWE and not knowing what my next move is going to be. So we kind of were both down and out at the same time, and I saw it as an opportunity for me to jump into AEW and put myself right near the top but also to have a pretty great backing too.”

—

—

New Konnan interview…