Notes on Bobby Roode and Rich Swann

Sep 14, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE superstar Bobby Roode has been stuck in Canada since the pandemic started. If he were fly in for television then fly back home he’d have to quarantine for two weeks, and since WWE is doing live television weekly now it wouldn’t make much sense to have him do that.

– Impact has announced the return of Rich Swann….

