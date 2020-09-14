Notes on Bobby Roode and Rich Swann
– WWE superstar Bobby Roode has been stuck in Canada since the pandemic started. If he were fly in for television then fly back home he’d have to quarantine for two weeks, and since WWE is doing live television weekly now it wouldn’t make much sense to have him do that.
– Impact has announced the return of Rich Swann….
.@GottaGetSwann will be in the IMPACT Zone TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/XqVSGTjahx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 14, 2020