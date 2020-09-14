New match announced for WWE Clash of Champions

Sep 14, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
JUST ANNOUNCED: @niajaxwwe & @qosbaszler will put the #WomensTagTitles on the line at #WWEClash of Champions against the Riott Squad!
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 14, 2020 at 2:37pm PDT
JUST ANNOUNCED: @niajaxwwe & @qosbaszler will put the #WomensTagTitles on the line at #WWEClash of Champions against the Riott Squad!
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 14, 2020 at 2:37pm PDT
Post Category: News Tags:
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website