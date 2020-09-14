JR on Cornette’s lambasting of AEW: “I take some of that personally”

During his recent podcast, Jim Ross had a message for Jim Cornette

“Jim Cornette If he’s going to lambaste somebody, I wish he would lambaste another company other than AEW as much as he does,” Ross said. “I take some of that personally. Like, wait a minute, I know as much about wrestling as you do, I’ve been on a lot of the same journeys here, so don’t bullsh*t me about ‘this’ should change. It’s a different world.

“I’m not telling you I like it, I’m telling you that’s what it is. The world is changing, and a lot of us just have to change with it or get out. You get along or you move along in today’s world, where you’re talking to young talents that have been raised in different homes, with different philosophies, and a different era than we were. You can’t manage them exactly the same.”