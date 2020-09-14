JR on Cornette’s lambasting of AEW: “I take some of that personally”

Sep 14, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

During his recent podcast, Jim Ross had a message for Jim Cornette

“Jim Cornette If he’s going to lambaste somebody, I wish he would lambaste another company other than AEW as much as he does,” Ross said. “I take some of that personally. Like, wait a minute, I know as much about wrestling as you do, I’ve been on a lot of the same journeys here, so don’t bullsh*t me about ‘this’ should change. It’s a different world.

“I’m not telling you I like it, I’m telling you that’s what it is. The world is changing, and a lot of us just have to change with it or get out. You get along or you move along in today’s world, where you’re talking to young talents that have been raised in different homes, with different philosophies, and a different era than we were. You can’t manage them exactly the same.”

8 Responses

  1. CM Chippunk says:
    September 14, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    Jim kind of sh*ts on almost all wrestling, just about equally, anymore. AEW just has a Napoleon complex about it.

  2. Breen says:
    September 14, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    Awww, good old JR is butt-hurt. It bothers him because what Cornette says about AEW is spot-on and the truth hurts.

  3. JR says:
    September 14, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    At this point JR is what keeps me from watching more AEW he has completely lost his ability to call wrestling proficiently. Its bad when JR makes Michael Cole look like JR if you know what I mean

  4. Jake Allen says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Sadly for JR, Corny is the best heel AEW has and I’m going to be listening to Cornette and taking his points of view to heart more than I will anyone else (JR included).

  5. Bulldawg says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    AEW has my favorite commentary team right next to ROH at the moment. Cornette literally hates everything wrestling these days and says it a lot on his podcast. I’m happy ROH & MLW are making their return.

  6. Mackdeezy says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Cornette rips on everybody…. AEW shouldnt take it so personally, especially when they love to rip on the competition. Wether WWE is bad or not, AEW needs to focus on THEMSELVES.

  7. Steve says:
    September 14, 2020 at 11:35 pm

    Good old Jr. Mid south, the UWF, WCW, and long run in the WWE.. those were the gold days. Now way past his prime. STFU your times has passed

  8. Luke says:
    September 15, 2020 at 2:20 am

    @Bulldawg
    You might want to actually listen to his podcast.

    And what exactly do you guys expect JR to say? That AEW sucks? That’d be a tremendous career move… I just hope he’s still doing his podcast when he’s gone from AEW and the chains are off.

Leave a Reply

