Jeff Hardy reveals he signed a new WWE deal

In an interview with BT Sport in the United Kingdom, current Intercontinental champion Jeff Hardy revealed that he has signed a new WWE contract.

Hardy said that part of the deal for re-signing with WWE is that when the company gets back in front of live fans, his popular No More Words theme song would be used instead of the current theme.

“No More Words, when we do get in front of a crowd again, that was a part of me re-signing. I’m like…if we get in front of people again, I’d like to use No More Words again because I know you all want it,” Jeff said.

“That was the deal for me re-signing,” he continued. “That’s gonna be the ticket when we get back in front of crowds. That’s going to boost me even more. To hear that music again…I think the Hardy Boyz music is just for Matt and Jeff Hardy, not just Jeff Hardy.”

Jeff’s original contract was extended to cover his time away from the ring due to injury but the former WWE champion has now also put pen to paper, staying away from his brother in All Elite Wrestling.