AEW selling “season pass” tickets for Fall Dynamite tapings

All Elite Wrestling is offering a “season pass” ticket covering seven Dynamite live events throughout the months of September, October, and November.

The price for seven events is $175 plus additional fees and the ticket pass is valid starting from September 23.

The company has had a hard time selling tickets at Daily’s Place lately with lots of tickets going unsold. AEW is only filling a small percentage of Daily’s Place to comply with physically-distanced seating and state, local, and CDC guidelines.

AEW usually sells tickets for $39.75 or $59.75 each, depending which section of the arena you sit in. Tickets are sold in groups of 1, 2, 3, 4, or 6.

If you’re interested in purchasing the pass, contact ticketing@jaguars.com or call 904-633-2000.