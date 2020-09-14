A note on Jeff Hardy, and a WWE rumor

Jeff Hardy Confirms ‘No More Words’ Entrance Music Will Return To #WWE & Wants To Face The Fiend

While speaking with BT Sports, Jeff Hardy has confirmed that No More Words will be returning as his entrance song as soon as crowds return & Stated he would like to bring back to his Willow character to go up against The Fiend.

“I think now my first go-to would be Bray Wyatt – The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Because years ago I would be Jeff Hardy and I would be this guy named Willow and Willow is my go-to wrestling persona.

