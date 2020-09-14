A note on Jeff Hardy, and a WWE rumor
Jeff Hardy Confirms ‘No More Words’ Entrance Music Will Return To #WWE & Wants To Face The Fiend
While speaking with BT Sports, Jeff Hardy has confirmed that No More Words will be returning as his entrance song as soon as crowds return & Stated he would like to bring back to his Willow character to go up against The Fiend.
“I think now my first go-to would be Bray Wyatt – The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Because years ago I would be Jeff Hardy and I would be this guy named Willow and Willow is my go-to wrestling persona.
—
I can’t reveal the name as that’s just not smart business, but I can very confidently say that a certain WWE talent has decided to not resign with the company once their current deal expires.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 14, 2020