WWE Files New Trademarks

According to PWInsider, WWE filed to trademark the names “Ashante Adonis” and “Desmond Troy” for all merchandising purposes. While the use for Troy is unknown, Ashante Adonis is the new moniker for the superstar formerly known as Tehuti Miles, who competes regularly on 205 Live.

