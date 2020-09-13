WWE Chief Technology Officer Rajan Mehta discusses ThunderDome and WWE in COVID-era

In an interview with SportTechie.com, WWE Chief Technology Officer Rajan Mehta discussed the launch of the ThunderDome and the need to adapt and take calculated risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mehta is credited with facilitating the teleworking aspect in WWE during the pandemic, including remote production and editing. He is also one of the brains behind the state-of-the-art ThunderDome which made its debut on August 20.

“Broadly at WWE, we’ve always had a willingness to reimagine, disrupt, take calculated risks and stay relevant. It’s about treating every day as if it’s your first day on the job and staying slightly ahead of the curve. We have that in our DNA,” Mehta said.

