Vince McMahon Hugs & Praises Dominik Mysterio Following SummerSlam (Video)

Sep 13, 2020 - by James Walsh

During the latest edition of WWE’s “Day Of”, Vince McMahon gave some praise to Dominik Mysterio after his SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins.

Following the match, Dominik went to the Gorilla position to thank McMahon for the opportunity. McMahon then hugged Mysterio, telling him, “Congratulations. Very few people can get that kind of reaction whenever they’re in the ring, no matter how long they’ve been in the business. So, you should be very, very proud of yourself.”

