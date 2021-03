Kylie Rae wins the Wrestling Women’s Champion

In Tessa Blanchard‘s return to the ring, she is dethroned by Kylie Rae. Rae becomes the new Warrior Wrestling Women’s Champion. The match took place on Saturday at the Stadium Series event in Chicago Heights, Ill. This match was the main event.

Rae winning the title makes her only the second woman to hold the title as Blanchard was the inaugural champion.