Styles says Punk wouldn’t be interested in a match with him

Sep 12, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

AJ Styles Says if CM Punk Came back He wouldn’t Be interested in a Match With Him

During a recent Twitch stream, AJ Styles was asked about facing CM Punk one last time. He flat-out said it is not happening. He also said that the reason is quite apparent.

“Nope. That will never happen… I don’t have to go into detail about that one. I think it’s pretty obvious where things stand between us…. I’m not a fan.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

One Response

  1. John Schleehauf says:
    September 12, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    I’m sure AJ wouldn’t want to dumb himself down athletically to have a competitive match with this blowhard. Remember that amazing ratings increase when Punk was champ for a year? Yeah, me neither

