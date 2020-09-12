Styles says Punk wouldn’t be interested in a match with him
During a recent Twitch stream, AJ Styles was asked about facing CM Punk one last time. He flat-out said it is not happening. He also said that the reason is quite apparent.
“Nope. That will never happen… I don’t have to go into detail about that one. I think it’s pretty obvious where things stand between us…. I’m not a fan.”
I’m sure AJ wouldn’t want to dumb himself down athletically to have a competitive match with this blowhard. Remember that amazing ratings increase when Punk was champ for a year? Yeah, me neither